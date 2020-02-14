Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIF) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0128 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0065.

Shares of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

