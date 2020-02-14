Anglo American (LON:AAL) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anglo American to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,228.13 ($29.31).

LON:AAL traded down GBX 2,542 ($33.44) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,132 ($28.05). The stock had a trading volume of 3,017,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,970.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,951.72. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The stock has a market cap of $638.82 million and a P/E ratio of 247.91.

In other Anglo American news, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

