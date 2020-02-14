Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,050

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a top pick rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,228.13 ($29.31).

LON AAL opened at GBX 45.66 ($0.60) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.06 million and a PE ratio of 5.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,969.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,951.44.

In other Anglo American news, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

