ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Issues Earnings Results

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of NLY opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

In other news, Director John H. Schaefer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,819.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

