Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Down 6.3%

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.65, approximately 12,711,782 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 11,120,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 20.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $952.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $382,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

