Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) Announces Earnings Results

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 63.86% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

ARI stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. 3,963,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,105. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 50.29 and a current ratio of 50.29. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

