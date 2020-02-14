Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) Shares Sold by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 29,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,480. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $15.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

