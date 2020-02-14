Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Applied Materials updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.98-1.10 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.98 to $1.10 EPS.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

