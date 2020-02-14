Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,700 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 223,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

APRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Aprea Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APRE traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.39. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.88) by $0.59. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

