Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 120.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 332,189 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.15% of Arch Capital Group worth $26,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.34.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.46. 38,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $406,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,138. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

