Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Archrock posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Archrock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AROC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Archrock by 12,751.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 1,058.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archrock has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.83%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

