Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.31

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.31 and last traded at $57.19, with a volume of 3730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arco Platform Ltd will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arco Platform during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

