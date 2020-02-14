Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ACA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcosa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.69.

NYSE ACA traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.67. 234,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,938. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Arcosa by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 265,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

