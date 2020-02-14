Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) will report ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Arcus Biosciences stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 109,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,703. The stock has a market cap of $523.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.18. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 404,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 879.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 88,716 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

