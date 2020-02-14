Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $38.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $175.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASC shares. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.