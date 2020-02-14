Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.84 million.

NYSE ARES traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $39.75. 43,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,270. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.