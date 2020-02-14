Argitek (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Argitek Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGTK)’s stock price fell 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 264,196 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 452,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Argitek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

Argitek (OTCMKTS:AGTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter.

About Argitek (OTCMKTS:AGTK)

Agritek Holdings, Inc offers services to the cannabis sector in the United States. It is involved in the acquisition and leasing of real estate properties, such as cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. The company also offers compliance consulting, and equipment build out, banking and payment processing, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions to the cannabis industry.

