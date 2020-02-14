Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.13% of Argo Group worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Argo Group by 6,534.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 753,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,515,000 after purchasing an additional 741,728 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group by 186.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 342,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,036,000 after buying an additional 222,557 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $9,917,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after acquiring an additional 68,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 660.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 63,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get Argo Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Argo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.04.

Shares of Argo Group stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,131. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.57. Argo Group has a one year low of $60.36 and a one year high of $78.57.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.