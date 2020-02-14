Ark Price Hits $0.32 (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Ark has traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00003098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bit-Z, Binance and LiteBit.eu. Ark has a market cap of $37.77 million and $6.77 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00051536 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 147,459,838 coins and its circulating supply is 118,145,576 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Bittrex, Upbit, Binance, Cryptomate, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, COSS and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

