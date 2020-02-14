Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 465.86 ($6.13).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASCL. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 568 ($7.47) to GBX 541 ($7.12) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.05) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Ascential alerts:

ASCL stock traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 373 ($4.91). The stock had a trading volume of 313,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 392.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 370.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 7.40. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.