ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

ASGN stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average is $65.37. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. ASGN has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $72.66.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ASGN will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

