Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland Global from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

ASH stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.31. 569,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.75. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $81.82.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

In other news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $40,205.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,860.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

