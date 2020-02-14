Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,631 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Associated Banc worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 79,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 21,656 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 71,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after acquiring an additional 90,440 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASB opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Associated Banc Corp has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $23.83.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,358.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $313,370 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America set a $19.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

