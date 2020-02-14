Associated British Foods’ (ABF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Associated British Foods to a sector performer rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,020 ($39.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,936.82 ($38.63).

Associated British Foods stock traded down GBX 33 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,633 ($34.64). The company had a trading volume of 533,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,940. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,640.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,432.30.

In other news, insider John Bason sold 20,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.36), for a total transaction of £528,172.72 ($694,781.27).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

