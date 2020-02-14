Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Short Interest Up 18.5% in January

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

ASTE stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 60,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,788. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

