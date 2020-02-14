Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.90, 18,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 18,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aston Martin Lagonda Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

