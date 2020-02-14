Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Shares of Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $1.97. Astrotech shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 8,550 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

