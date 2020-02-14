Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BDNNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $63.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.78.

Boliden AB (publ), a metals company, explores for, mines, smelts, and recycles metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company mines for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, nickel, and tellurium deposits. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; Tara mine in Ireland; and Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.