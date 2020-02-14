Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Atmos Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have commented on ATO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.27.

ATO stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.15. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $95.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.59 and a 200-day moving average of $111.05.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

