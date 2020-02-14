Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

AVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Avista alerts:

In other news, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,008.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $42,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Avista by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Avista by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avista by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Avista by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVA traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.66. The company had a trading volume of 248,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Avista has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Avista’s payout ratio is 73.46%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.