Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target Raised to

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its target price increased by Mizuho from to in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVRO. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avrobio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avrobio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avrobio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.63.

Get Avrobio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $728.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.73. Avrobio has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $29.32.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $1,736,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,061,037.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,070,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,910 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avrobio by 40.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 376,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avrobio by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 174,121 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avrobio during the third quarter valued at $11,707,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Avrobio by 9.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 658,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Avrobio by 150.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 386,724 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.