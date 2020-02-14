B. Riley Cuts Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Price Target to $3.00

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Just Energy Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Just Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.06.

JE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. 744,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,927. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Just Energy Group has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Just Energy Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Just Energy Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Just Energy Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Just Energy Group by 73.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

