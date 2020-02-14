B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock Holdings Decreased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,993 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 44,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $817,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. B. Riley Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $719.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.83.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 9,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $94,858.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 302,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,244. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

