B. Riley Weighs in on Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $14.85 on Friday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $120,348.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,296.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,195 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $255,517.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,817 shares of company stock valued at $278,924 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 140.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

