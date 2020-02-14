Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Receives $17.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

BANC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,596.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,807.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,061,000 after buying an additional 29,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,762,000 after buying an additional 81,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 18,858.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,148,000 after buying an additional 1,505,058 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,481,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 711,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 136,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banc of California stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.92. 132,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $864.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

