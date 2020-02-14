BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.74

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.74 and traded as low as $11.65. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 410,704 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.