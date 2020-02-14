Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 539,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 67.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 222.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 252,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 174,323 shares during the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BSAC shares. Citigroup upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE:BSAC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $32.97.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $605.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.04 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

