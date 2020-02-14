Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Given $12.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.23 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bank of Commerce an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOCH. Raymond James increased their price target on Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 299,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 48,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOCH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,886. Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $206.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

