Barrington Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Shares of ACCO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 492,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $883.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.73.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 920,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 101,165 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 60,502 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.