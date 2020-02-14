Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 103,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.13. 154,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,076. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $72.38 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average is $85.45.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAX. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

