Bbgi Sicav Sa (LON:BBGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50

Bbgi Sicav Sa (LON:BBGI) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON BBGI remained flat at $GBX 169.50 ($2.23) during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,322. Bbgi Sicav has a 1 year low of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 170 ($2.24). The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 161.45.
Bbgi Sicav Company Profile
