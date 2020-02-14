Beetle Coin Hits Market Cap of $1.33 Million (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $50.98, $51.55 and $13.77. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 66.2% against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $31,361.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046185 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 215,804,778 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $10.39, $50.98, $51.55, $13.77, $24.43, $7.50, $32.15, $24.68, $33.94, $5.60 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

