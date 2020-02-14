Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Belden alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BDC. ValuEngine upgraded Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cross Research downgraded Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Belden from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.85.

Shares of BDC traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 147,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. Belden has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $64.33.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 1,092.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,724,000 after purchasing an additional 664,274 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Belden by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,389,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,435,000 after purchasing an additional 348,939 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Belden by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,612,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,724,000 after purchasing an additional 128,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Belden by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Belden by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 61,845 shares in the last quarter.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.