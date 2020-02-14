Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $150.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $112.01 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.02.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $890,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at $23,890,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $1,640,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,046 shares of company stock worth $6,909,590.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $1,467,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

