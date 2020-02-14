BidaskClub Lowers Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BMTC stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,019. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $773.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 87.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,172 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter valued at $544,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

