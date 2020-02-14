BidaskClub Lowers Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Get Flex alerts:

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 211,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,881. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Flex has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $304,253.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 75,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $973,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,030,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,382,042.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,026 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Flex by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the third quarter worth $109,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.