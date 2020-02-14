BidaskClub Lowers Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.58.
NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 211,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,881. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Flex has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.87.
In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $304,253.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 75,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $973,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,030,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,382,042.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,026 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Flex by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the third quarter worth $109,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Flex
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.
