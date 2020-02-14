BidaskClub Lowers National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded National Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ NRC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.73. 562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,980. National Research has a 1-year low of $37.57 and a 1-year high of $71.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.77.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 130.25% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $32.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,565 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $99,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Mowry sold 9,556 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $599,161.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,535 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,088. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Research by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,421,000 after acquiring an additional 52,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

