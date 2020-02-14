BidaskClub Upgrades Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.00. 30,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,190. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38,756 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $980,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 609.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

