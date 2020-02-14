Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Update

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of BMRA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.77. 157,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,369. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.75%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. Analysts predict that Biomerica will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMRA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley set a $6.30 price objective on shares of Biomerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

