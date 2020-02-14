Biotest (ETR:BIO) Shares Down 1.3%

Biotest AG (ETR:BIO) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €19.35 ($22.50) and last traded at €19.40 ($22.56), 4,831 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 151% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.65 ($22.85).

The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.83 million and a PE ratio of -59.48.

Biotest Company Profile (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

